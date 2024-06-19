Andover Select Board agenda for June 24

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 24, 2024 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of June 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. The “Inn Between” – Brigitte & Jason Fijal

B. Set municipal tax rate

C. New childcare contribution tax

6. Old Business:

A. LHMP adoption

B. 977 Simonsville Road – discussion

C. Town financial update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Open Winter Sand bids

B. Class 3 roads/reclassification

C. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Executive session.

A. For the purpose of setting fiscal year 2024/25 pay rates

11. Adjourn.