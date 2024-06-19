College News

Among the 2,226 undergraduate students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., who earned a spot on the spring 2024 Dean’s List are two from this region. WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Those students are:

Kimberly Cummings of Chester , Class of 2026, majoring in Computer Science and

, Class of 2026, majoring in Computer Science and Everett Mosher of Chester, Class of 2026, majoring in Civil Engineering

Willem Bargfrede of Chester, a Web Design and Development major, has been named to the Trustees’ List and President’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Champlain College in Burlington. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters, and students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2024 semester.

Dawson Bovat of Springfield, who is majoring in Business Administration;

who is majoring in Business Administration; Grace Guild of Chester, who is majoring in Business Administration;

who is majoring in Business Administration; Mark Hunnewell of South Londonderry, who is majoring in Computer Science and Innovation and;

who is majoring in Computer Science and Innovation and; Kristos Iliopoulos of Springfield, who is majoring in Game Design.

The following students at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., have been named to the President’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better for the spring 2024 semester and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized.