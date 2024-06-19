Police arrest five in Springfield drug raid

© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC



multi-agency police raid with a search warrant at 37 Reed St. in Springfield on Tuesday yielded fentanyl, cocaine base, crack cocaine and two handguns and led to five arrests, Vermont State Police have announced.

According to police, the raid was the result of a months-long drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine from 37 Reed St.

The investigation involved confidential informants who purchased fentanyl and cocaine from Michael Spaulding, 50, Jesse Morey, 31 and Douglas Marsh, 51, all of Springfield, Vt. Also arrested were Joshua Garcia and Gianni Gamble of Springfield, Mass.

During a search, police found more than 10,000 bags of fentanyl (approximately 223 grams), over 9 ounces of cocaine base (approximately 260 grams), and approximately 52 grams of crack cocaine. Two handguns were also found. One of the guns was stolen in New Hampshire. Garcia and Gamble face charges of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking and possession of stolen property. Gamble also faces a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Morey, Spaulding, Marsh, Garcia and Gamble were processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks before being transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

Gamble’s bail on the drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges was set at $50,000.

Garcia’s bail on the drug-trafficking and stolen-property charges was set at $25,000.

Morey’s bail on the sale charges was set at $25,000.

Marsh’s bail on the sale charges was set at $15,000.

Spaulding’s bail on the sales charges was set at $5,000.

The five are due to appear at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Windsor County Criminal Court in White River Junction.

Tuesday’s operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force; the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program and Bomb Squad; the FBI; the Springfield Police Department; and the Springfield Fire Department.