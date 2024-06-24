Rainbowpalooza returns to Springfield June 29

What do you get when you combine

everything PRIDE with a VegFest? An incredible celebration known as Rainbowpalooza.

Now in its second year, everybody is welcome at this free family-friendly event that will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield.

A signature event of VINE Sanctuary, it will feature food, including plant-based burgers and ice cream, art and craft vendors, speakers, food demos and music. Its mission is twofold: raising awareness about veganism as a healthy, cruelty-free and sustainable way of life and elevating the LGBTQ community.

The line-up of speakers includes four dynamic voices in the vegan and LGBTQ arenas:

, a vegan since birth who was the first black female to ski in the Olympics and, at age 14, became the youngest Alpine ski racer in Olympic history Eloisa Trinidad , founder of Vegan Activist Alliance, who focuses on animal and human rights

, winner of several track medals at the 2023 Gay Games in Mexico and a Vermonter who helps to mentor athletes from Windsor High School Tillie Walden, author of five graphic novels and a webcomic who’s serving as Vermont’s Cartoonist Laureate through 2026

VINE is running this event with generous help from the Springfield Town Library and LGBTQ National Help Center, as well as numerous sponsors. Click here for more information.