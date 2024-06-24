To the editor: Nurse Project thanks community for support

My Community Nurse Project, a non-profit agency working with the residents of Londonderry, South Londonderry, Landgrove, Peru, Weston and Andover is celebrating five years of service in the mountain towns.

MCNP provides nursing care, support and exceptional health care advocacy to the residents of these towns. Without the expense of office space and with just one full-time and one part- time advanced practice nurse, in 2024, MCNP has:

Made more than 900 home visits this year

Transported patients to local clinics as to Rutland Regional Medical Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and Springfield Hospital, among others.

Called Londonderry Rescue Squad 13 times for emergency assistance.

There is never a charge to the family for care or services. MCNP is funded totally by donations from individual community members and local churches, as well as from the towns of Londonderry, Weston, Andover and Peru.

We want to express our sincere thanks and deep appreciation for your ongoing support and commitment to our mission. Regina Downer, RN, MS and Kathy Shuster, RN, MS travel these roads daily, taking care of and assisting our friends and neighbors. We couldn’t do this without you.

From our hearts to yours, we are grateful and hope to continue serving the residents of our communities for many years to come! Donations are welcome, of course, but never expected. MCNP, PO Box 57, Weston VT 05161. Our phone number for referrals is 802-772-5607.

Sincerely,

Regina Downer, RN, MS

Weston