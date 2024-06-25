Ludlow concert series opens June 30 with Gypsy Reel

T

he Town of Ludlow has finalized the line-up of performers for its Summer Sunday Evenings at the Ludlow Bandstand at Veterans Memorial Park, 1 High St.

Gypsy Reel, one of Ludlow’s favorite bands, opens the series on June 30. The Town of Ludlow has been presenting these free shows, which are open to the public, for more than 40 years. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Changes for this summer include an earlier start time of 6:30 p.m. The new rain venue is Heald Auditorium upstairs at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

The rest of the summer series includes