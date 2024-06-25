State police identify remains found in Cavendish as man missing since 2010

T

he skull found in the woods of Cavendish by a hunter in 2020 has been identified using DNA testing as man missing since June of 2010.

According to the Vermont State Police, the remains were identified as those of Bryan Gomez of Cavendish, who was 48 years old when he disappeared.

A neighbor reported him missing to the Vermont State Police on July 6, 2010, after having not seen him since June 10. According to the missing persons page of the State Police website, after the initial report, Gomez’s caseworker called for a welfare check, saying he had not been in touch since June 1, 2010. That statement also said that Gomez was reported to have some mental health limitations and no known vehicles, while he traveled by hitchhiking. He had family in the Springfield area, but had not been seen or heard from since he was reported missing.

Police searches for Gomez and an ongoing investigation into his whereabouts had been unsuccessful.

In November 2020, a hunter in the woods in Cavendish found a human skull and reported the discovery to police. Forensic examiners were able to obtain DNA from the remains and compared the genetic profile to Gomez’s siblings. The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the DNA comparison was sufficient to make positive identification, and earlier this year formally concluded that the remains were those of Bryan Gomez.

Forensic work has been unable to determine the cause or manner of Gomez’s death. Anyone with information relevant to this case should contact Sgt. Jason Lengfellner at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Information also may be provided anonymously online by clicking here.

The VSP thanked individuals and agencies involved in the search for Bryan Gomez over the years and the work to positively identify him. It also expressed its deep condolences to Bryan Gomez’s family and friends.