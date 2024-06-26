2025 Cavendish Calendar voting open through July 10
Press release | Jun 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Now is the time to cast your votes for the images that will appear in next year’s calendar. The photographs are on display until July 10 at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville. The library is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at 802-226-7503.
All voters will be eligible to win a gift certificate from Vermont Apple Pie Bakery.
