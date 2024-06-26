2025 Cavendish Calendar voting open through July 10

Y

our friends and neighbors have submitted their photographs for the 2025 Cavendish Community Calendar, which is published every year by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

Now is the time to cast your votes for the images that will appear in next year’s calendar. The photographs are on display until July 10 at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville. The library is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at 802-226-7503.

All voters will be eligible to win a gift certificate from Vermont Apple Pie Bakery.