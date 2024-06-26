College News
Jun 26, 2024
William Frank of South Londonderry has received the degree of Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hartford’s College of Arts and Sciences in West Hartford, Conn.
Jordan Smith of Weston has graduated from Muhlenberg College, located in Allentown, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in the Business Administration. Jordan has also been named to the college’s spring 2024 Dean’s List, which recognizes students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Gillian Guy of Springfield received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude, from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., during its May commencement ceremonies.
Niko Huber of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Huber is in the new media interactive development program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
