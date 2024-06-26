To the editor: Twitchell announces run for Derry Select Board

I am a lifelong resident of Londonderry and have been asked by many to seek the nomination for the open seat on the Londonderry Select Board.

I served in the U.S. Navy from 1983-1993, I worked in various roles in the automobile industry and in the machine trade. I have worked for the town of Londonderry since 2010 as a Transfer Station attendant.

My time at the station, along with my family’s generational service to the town, has been a great experience to interact with the diverse population that resides here. The leadership experience in the Navy along with my different roles in public life have given me a broad perspective that could be useful in town government.

I am essentially a Libertarian and see the role of the select board as the breakwater between the citizens and the pressures from outside. Our recent challenges with updating our zoning by-laws along with the new normal of environmental issues, housing shortages and rising fiscal issues have inspired me to step up. I also see the role of the select board as setting the tone to inspire folks to volunteer in various capacities.

If elected, I would be thoughtful and deliberate in managing growth, minimizing unintended consequences and protecting the spirit of our mountain town. My top priorities would be housing for working families, fostering brick and mortar businesses, and championing our volunteers that truly make our community awesome.

My name is Stephen Twitchell and I will accept nomination to the select board at the election scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Londonderry Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road,

A meet and discuss is planned for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at the New American Grill, in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Vermont Route 100.

Sincerely,

Stephen Twitchell

Londonderry