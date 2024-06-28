Chester Water Commissioners & Select Board agendas for July 3

The Chester Water Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and on Zoom. Click here to access the meetings on Zoom. The meeting will be followed by the Chester Select Board meeting. Below are their agendas. agenda.

Chester Water Commissioners Agenda

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. New Water Meter Presentation

3. Sign Revolving Loan Fund Application for Final Design of Force Main Project

4. Adjourn

Chester Select Board Agenda

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from June 19, 2024 Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Nuisance Ordinance

6. Declaration of Intent for 2024 Bond

7. Colburn Bridge Letter of Support for Abutment Grant

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn