Christopher F. Curran IV, 91, formerly of Chester

OTEGO, N.Y.

C

hristopher Francis Curran IV, formerly of Bergenfield, Wood-Ridge and Oakland, N.J., and Chester, Vt., passed away peacefully to his eternal rest on June 24, 2024.

Christopher was born Oct. 31, 1932 to Christopher Francis Curran III and Marie Louise Clark. He married Ann Therese Connolly on July 7, 1957.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years and their six children: Ann Marie Wellman (Owen T.), Mary Elizabeth White (Shawn M.), Christine Francesca Curran, Michael Paul Curran, Patrick Joseph Curran and Peter Raymond Curran (Laura Rose Spring); and his grandchildren. He was their beloved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather.

He was a specialist three with the 3rd Infantry Division serving in the Occupation Force, Germany, along with his brother Richard.

Chris was hard-working and always busily engaged in whatever he was doing. One of his earliest jobs was as a soda jerk, making the perfect ice cream soda along with his brother Richard in Bishoff’s in Teaneck, N.J. He worked for Sears and Gorman Brothers Appliance store as a TV and appliance repair man and AVTEC and IVP as an audiovisual engineer.

He was an active member of the Bergen County Militia, and 3rd New Jersey Brigade of the American Revolution participating in many reenactments along with his family over the years. He was a past president of the Oakland Historical Society.

He enjoyed family trips to many historical sites over the years. Memorable are a summer camping trip through the New England states and a project raising monarch butterflies. He was a lifetime stamp collector, and a vital and very active member and vice president emeritus of the Brattleboro Stamp Club. He was also lead stamp appraiser for the state of Vermont. He also enjoyed photography and his camera collection, oh, and yard sales picking up “treasures.”

In 1996, Chris and Ann “retired” to Chester, Vt., opening a Stone Cottage Collectibles Bed and Breakfast in the Historic Stone Village, which they very much enjoyed for many years.

Special thanks to Helios Care, to his aides, nurses, social worker and other volunteers for their dedication and sweet uplifting spirits this past year. Also, a special thanks to Mary from St. Mary’s, who brought him weekly communion and her own special spirit to our home.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with military honors at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, N.Y. The funeral Mass will directly follow at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, .NY., with the Rev. Michael Cambi as celebrant.

