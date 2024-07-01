2024 Cavendish concert season opens July 3 with Gypsy Reel
Press release | Jul 01, 2024 | Comments 0
The annual Cavendish summer music series begins with the sounds of Gypsy Reel, well-known for its high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition. The group rocks audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Based in Ludlow, the band is no stranger to the Cavendish music series; many fans find this concert to be a highlight of the season.
Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the Green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back on the grass and relax. Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant, Outer Limits Brewery, and Singleton’s General Store offer take-out food options and are located on or near the Green. It is a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.
As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information. For more information, click here to send an e-mail.
This concert is sponsored by M&M Excavating.
The rest of the summer series includes
- July 10: Soul Rockers
- July 17: Yankee Chank
- July 24: East Bay Jazz Ensemble
- July 31: Rick Redington & Tuff Luv
- Aug. 7: Bear Mountain Boys
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.