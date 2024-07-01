2024 Cavendish concert season opens July 3 with Gypsy Reel

T

he Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite the public to join in an evening of fun on the Svec Memorial Green, located at the intersection of Depot and Main Streets, in Proctorsville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

The annual Cavendish summer music series begins with the sounds of Gypsy Reel, well-known for its high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition. The group rocks audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Based in Ludlow, the band is no stranger to the Cavendish music series; many fans find this concert to be a highlight of the season.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the Green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back on the grass and relax. Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant, Outer Limits Brewery, and Singleton’s General Store offer take-out food options and are located on or near the Green. It is a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information. For more information, click here to send an e-mail.

This concert is sponsored by M&M Excavating.

The rest of the summer series includes