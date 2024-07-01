SINGO fundraiser packs United Church hall, raises $1,120 for bell restoration

A

special SINGO Bingo Night was held on June 24 to raise funds for the United Church of Ludlow’s “Ring Out Love” Capital Campaign. Enthusiastic members of the community packed the church hall and raised $1,120 to rehabilitate the church’s historical bell.

“We were thrilled to see so many people in the community come out and support our efforts to restore the old church bell,” said Pastor Michelle Fountain. “We are planning more opportunities to open up our church for fun and fellowship and to support community organizations as well. Stay tuned!”

Jane McGarry hosted the special event, and Ludlow musician Sammy Blanchette (aka Sammy B) performed the songs live, adding a unique twist to a fun event that usually offers recorded music. Both donated their time and talent to the cause.

The evening produced three rollicking hours of guitar licks, loud sing-alongs to classic rock tunes and the screeches of happy winners. The night would not have happened without the generosity of many people and businesses in the community.

Two people took home 15-punch cards donated by The Spring House at Okemo Mountain Resort. The grand prize winner received a Lamere Square Gift Basket, which included a pizza gift certificate, bedsheets, wine, a hot sauce sampler and more, donated by merchants of that downtown shopping center: Goodman’s American Pie, Tygart Trading Post, Yeah! Wine Shop and Tacos Tacos.

Off the Rails, Johnny’s Kitchen and The Spring House at Okemo Mountain Resort donated refreshments, and members of the church provided desserts, beverages, coffee and more.