Ian Odigie, DPM, appointed to Vermont Medical Board

ov. Phil Scott recently appointed Ian Odigie, a doctor of Podiatric Medicine, to a five-year term on the Vermont Board of Medical Practice.

Odigie joined the staff of Springfield Podiatry at Springfield Hospital in September of 2021.

The Vermont Board of Medical Practice oversees licensing of allopathic physicians, physician assistants and podiatrists and certifies anesthesiologist assistants and radiologist assistants. The board protects and promotes the health and safety of Vermonters by ensuring professional integrity through licensure and investigates complaints in an unbiased manner.

The board includes 17 part-time members: nine MDs, one physician assistant, one podiatrist and six public members with no ties to the practice of medicine. Odigie will attend twice-monthly meetings for board/committee work and participate in the Investigative Committee-South.