Changing of the Gavel at Ludlow Rotary

embers of the Ludlow Rotary Club met at the summer home of member Tom Harris for their annual “Changing of the Gavel” and picnic. The gathering was highlighted by the introduction of the new LRC President George Thomson.

Thomson presented outgoing President Thomas Ray with a plaque commemorating his leadership and guidance of the club for the past year. In addition to the ceremony, members enjoyed fun and camaraderie offered by the lakefront site of the picnic.