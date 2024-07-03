Green thumbs unite to spruce up Chester-Andover Family Center
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 03, 2024 | Comments 0
©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLCThe Chester-Andover Family Center, 908 VT-103, got a refresh on Tuesday with an updated landscaping and new plantings thanks to the efforts of Chester Townscape, Terrigenous Landscape Architecture as well as Family Center volunteers.
The groups worked for about three hours under the morning sunshine to replant the front beds and the large bed under the sign. Volunteers will also be installing an irrigation system. The project is being funded by CAFC and Chester Townscape, which paid for the designs, soil, plants and mulch. Terrigenous donated labor and machine work to remove plants and prepare soil.
