Meditrina in Chester gets $110,000 in loans for wine bar, restaurant

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

M

editrina, a 14-year-old wine, cheese and beer shop owned by Justin and Amy Anderson and located at 295 Main St. in Chester, has been approved for two loans worth $110,000 for its long-planned expansion for a wine bar and restaurant called The Meditrina Wine Bar.

Earlier this week, the Springfield Regional Development Corp. announced the approval of $55,000 in financing for Meditrina and $100,000 for Blake Hill Preserves in Windsor through the Springfield Area CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund and Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund. Both loan funds through the SRDC utilize grants from the Economic Development Administration to assist businesses in Southern Windsor County. The Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund is available for companies in the 10 towns within the SRDC service region.

In May, the Andersons were approved by the Chester Select Board for a matching $55,000 from the town’s economic development fund. The loan application said the wine bar would have a full restaurant with seating for 38 indoors and 16 outdoors weather permitting. Besides the wine shop, 295 Main St. is also home to Amy Anderson’s yoga studio.