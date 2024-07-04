Jennie Wright, 87, of Chester

Jennie Ella (Smith) Wright, 87, of Chester, passed peacefully at home on July 2, 2024. Born in Windsor, Jennie was the oldest of seven children born to Harold and Oriet (Linscott) Smith. She was married to George E. Wright until his passing in March of 2003.

Jennie and George managed dairy farms in Colchester, Cabot and Reading until purchasing their own farm property in Chester in early 1972. While on the farm, Jennie was often found in the extensive gardens tending flowers and vegetables, always preparing for the next season.

She was an active member of the American Legion Post 67 Ladies Auxiliary in Chester, where she could often be found behind the griddle cooking breakfast for the Chester community. Jennie held several offices for the Auxiliary and was always ready for a fundraiser to support the ladies’ charitable works.

Jennie worked as a local Avon representative for over 40 years and became well-acquainted with many of the townsfolk while sitting at their kitchen tables selling the next hot lipstick or that perfect shade of blush.

She loved spending time in her kitchen and worked cooking and baking for Anna and Dave at the Stone Village Farmers Market.

With all these goings-on, her home was always bustling with family and friends. She raised her five children in Chester and was often surrounded by her nine grandchildren.

Jennie is survived by four children: George Wright Jr. (Linda) of Russell, N.Y.; Geraldine Williams (Barry) of Andover; Joyce Hill (Keith) of Chester; and Janice Wyman (Ralph) of Windham; nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Jody, Julie, Keith, Jillian, Kevin, William, Wesley and Jonathan; two siblings: Sandra Button of White River Junction and Kenneth Smith of Augusta, Maine; and several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Jennie was predeceased by her parents and three siblings: Eleanor, Thomas and Reginald; and her daughters Gale Wright and Jean Small.

Special thanks to the VNA for supporting her comfort in these final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Memory of Jennie Wright to Chester American Legion Post 67 Ladies Auxiliary, 637 Route 103 South, Chester, VT, 05143.

Services will be held at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St in Springfield. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 and the memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.