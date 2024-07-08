Chester Democrats to hold Senate primary candidate forum July 16

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ive candidates running for the Democratic nomination for three Windsor County state Senate seats with be participating in a forum for Democratic Primary candidates organized by the Chester Democratic Committee. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Both the Republican and Democratic primaries for statewide seats will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.

With the retirement of long-term Windsor County Democratic Sen. Dick McCormack, the two Democratic incumbents — Alison Clarkson of Woodstock and Becca White of Hartford — will run for three spots on the August ballot with newcomers Joe Major, town manager for Hartford, Marc Nemeth an attorney from South Royalton and Justin Tuthill, a hospital administrator from Pomfret.

The format of the forum will include an introduction by Windsor-Windham House Rep. Heather Chase. Candidates will then briefly introduce themselves. Then they will be asked a series of questions developed by the officers of the Chester Democratic Committee. Topics will include housing, taxes and health care, among others. Time will also be set aside for questions from the audience. Bill Dakin will moderate the event.

Four Republicans from the southern part of Windsor County — Andrea Murray of Weathersfield, Jack Williams of Weathersfield, Jonathan Gleason of Ludlow and Robert Ruhlin of Cavendish — are seeking the Republican nod for the three-person Windsor District.

For more information about the forum, contact Bill Dakin at 802-345-0436.