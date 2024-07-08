Soul Rockers to perform July 10 in Proctorsville

S

oul Rockers will be performing at the Concert on the Green series in Proctorsville at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

The Svec Memorial Green is located at the intersection of Depot and Main streets.

Soul Rockers is renowned for captivating performances and exceptional musical talent. This group of diverse musicians comes together to perform an eclectic repertoire spanning various genres. From soulful ballads to energetic rock anthems, their music has the power to touch the hearts of all who listen. Five lead singers bring beautiful harmonies and accomplished musicianship. Immerse yourself in a fusion of rock, blues and soul that will uplift your spirit.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the Green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back on the grass and relax. Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s General Store offer take-out food options and are located on or near the Green. It is a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information. For more information, click here to send an e-mail.

This concert is sponsored by Gassetts Group.

