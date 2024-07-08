S

pringfield Community Players second production of its 2024 season —It Had To Be You — will be presented at its theater at 165 South St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12 and 19 and Saturday, July 13 and 20, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 and 21.

It Had To Be You is a delightful romantic comedy about Theda Blau, performed by Tera Monroe Murray, an out-of-work ex-B movie actress, health food nut and would-be playwright who has been struggling for three years to write a play for herself. Along comes Vito Pignoli — Scott Magnuson, a hugely successful TV commercial producer and director. The story that follows is about finding success, love and companionship on Christmas Eve in New York.

Murray is a local actress with roles in last year’s productions of Puffs and Clue. This spring, she performed in Amplified Arts’ Hedda Gabler.

Magnuson is no stranger to local theater. He played Colonel Mustard in last year’s production of Clue and has appeared in local productions of Romeo & Juliet, Emma, Stardust and A Christmas Carol.

Director Gary Ammerman is new to the community and hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a retired teacher and elementary school principal and has worked for many years in theater as an actor, singer, director, stage manager and technical director. Caroline Wade is the stage manager.

It Had To Be You, written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors and can be purchased online or by calling 802-885-4098. For more information please e-mail Gary Ammerman or Springfield Community Players.