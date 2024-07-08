Two awarded Springfield Rotary scholarships

SPRINGFIELD SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS: From right, Springfield Rotary Club President Debbie Cox and Scholarship Committee members Jim Fog, Bob Flint and Ed McQuaide flank this year’s Rotary Scholarship winners Springfield seniors Lily Farnsworth and Marshall Simpson, who were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Farnsworth will be attending Roger Williams to study architecture and Simpson will be at Wheaton College to pursue a degree in nursing. The scholarships were funded by proceeds from the Club’s annual Penny Sale, which will return this October.

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.