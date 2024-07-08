Vermont launches site to aid problem gamblers, train service providers

The Vermont Department of Mental Health announces the launch of a website designed to assist individuals and families affected by problem gambling.

VTGamblingHelp.org is a resource for those seeking immediate assistance and support for problems related to gambling, as well as those looking to promote healthy and responsible gaming behaviors.

Over 11,600 Vermont residents are estimated to be struggling with a gambling problem. VTGamblingHelp.org provides new and vital support services to Vermont Lottery and Vermont Mobile Sports Wagering players. Key features of the website include:

24/7 Helpline: Immediate assistance through the problem gambling helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, staffed by trained professionals.

Live Chat: A live chat feature available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, staffed by problem gambling peer specialists.

Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program: A program allowing mobile sports wagering players to opt out of playing for self-selected periods.

Recognizing the signs of problem gambling: Tools to help individuals assess their gambling behavior and determine if they need help.

Treatment Options: Access to referrals for various treatment options available in Vermont, including counseling and support groups.

“Problem gambling can deeply affect mental health, finances and family dynamics,” said Elliott McElroy, the newly appointed coordinator for the DMH Responsible Gaming Program. “This website offers a space for individuals to find the resources and care they need to navigate problem gambling behavior or learn about gaming responsibly.”

Vermont treatment providers can use website’s For Providers page to learn more about upcoming free trainings to become certified problem gambling specialists. The Vermont Problem Gambling Clinical Training offers a free 10-session, 30-hour course to develop skills in gambling disorder assessment, treatment, and recovery support. Participants can earn up to 30 Continuing Education Units — 3 CEUs per live class attended — while learning from award-winning experts.