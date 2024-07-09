Luminous Crush kicks off Chester Concert Series
Laura Molinelli and Bay Campbell present original bluegrass, alt country, psychedelic fusion, dream pop, indie rock and whatnot. Founded in 2015, with roots in bedroom pop, as well as traditional folk and Americana, they deliver a unique and original sound. They will be joined by the supporting talents of Christian Heins on bass and Bill Conley on dobro/pedal steel.
All concerts are free and open to the public and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
The rain venue is the newly restored Upstairs@Town Hall at 556 Elm St.
The rest of the summer music series includes
- July 18: Dave Keller Band (outstanding blues and soul)
- July 25: Yankee Chank (traditional dance music from southwest Louisiana)
- Aug. 1: Chad Hollister Trio (eclectic, acoustic original songs and sounds)
- Aug. 8: Stockwell Brothers (contemporary folk and bluegrass)
