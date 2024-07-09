So. Derry Library hosts bear-themed art, reading program July 12

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to a summer art-making adventure with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12. Learn how to draw Bear and friends, get some library swag and take home a copy of the Caldecott Honor Book Bear Came Along.

The program is free of charge. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.