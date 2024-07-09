D

id you know that cows create families? Or that goats can help you make art? Kids will learn that, and even experience art with goats, at VINE’s Pasture Pals, a free humane education program designed for elementary school children.

Each session takes place between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursdays beginning on July 11 and continuing through Aug. 15 at VINE’s location at 201 Massey Road in Springfield. A different topic is featured each week.

It is the perfect summer activity for animal-loving kids. Sessions are led by a local elementary school teacher and include a humane education lesson and an art project or game. The goals are to teach empathy, volunteerism, environmental awareness and respect for differences.

After the lesson, kids will be able to interact with sanctuary residents, including cows, sheep, goats and more, by helping with easy chores like refilling water troughs and distributing donated fruits and vegetables.

Every student must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is not required. Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and leave all snacks at home; goats have an uncanny talent for sniffing out treats, even if it is just a cracker in your pocket.

VINE is a farmed animal sanctuary that works for social and environmental justice and animal well-being. The solar-powered sanctuary was the first to rehabilitate roosters used in cockfighting. It is currently home to more than 500 residents.

