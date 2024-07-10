College News

Three area students graduated from Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, N.H., on May 11. They are:

Brandon Bennett of Springfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science & Policy.

Madison Tennis of Springfield graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Ed & Youth Development.

Two local students were among more than 575 named to the Dean’s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for einter 2024. This honor is earned by students with a 3.92 grade point average or higher.

Liina Koch of South Londonderry and

Stine Koch of South Londonderry