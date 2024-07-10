College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 10, 2024 | Comments 0
Three area students graduated from Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, N.H., on May 11. They are:
- Brandon Bennett of Springfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science & Policy.
- Mackenzie Peters of Chester graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Physiology and
- Madison Tennis of Springfield graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Ed & Youth Development.
Two local students were among more than 575 named to the Dean’s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for einter 2024. This honor is earned by students with a 3.92 grade point average or higher.
- Liina Koch of South Londonderry and
- Stine Koch of South Londonderry
Kaelie Peoples, of Springfield has been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University of Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., for the spring 2024 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
- Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry. Kujovsky, a rising senior majoring in neuroscience, is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.
- Jaedyn Thomes of Ludlow. Thomes, a rising senior majoring in creative writing, is a graduate of John Jay Senior High School.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.