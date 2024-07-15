Dave Keller Band to play at Chester concert series July 18

D

ave Keller Band will take the stage at the Chester Summer Music Series at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 on the lawn of the Academy Building, 230 Main St., across from the Green.

Dave Keller earned three Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album of the Year in 2014, 2019 and 2021 and won the International Blues Challenge’s Best Self-Produced Album Award in 2012. He and his band tour constantly, performing at top festivals and venues throughout the United States and Europe.

All Summer Music Series concerts are free and open to the public and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.

The rain venue is the newly restored Upstairs@Town Hall at 556 Elm St.

The rest of the summer music series includes