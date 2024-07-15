Local garden clubs earn statewide recognition
Two area garden clubs were honored with multiple awards during the annual meeting of the 16-member Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont in early June. The event is an opportunity to honor and recognize the time, effort and resources expended by each club.
The Green Mountain Gardeners of Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Landgrove received the following awards:
- Club Yearbook (46-69 members) – Merit Award
- Best Ongoing Project That Has Merit – First Place
- Civic Beautification (outstanding civic project completed that resulted in a permanent improvement for public benefit) – Merit Award
- Education (educational work in the field of horticulture) – First Place and Merit Award
- Individual Within the Club Who Maintains Fabulous Gardens – Merit Award
- Pamela C. Herbert Historic Preservation – Merit Award
- Golden Trowel Award – Sally Ogden for making extraordinary contributions of time and talent to further the aims of the garden club
- Landscape of Business (for a business that strives to use plants to improve the appearance of its premises) – First Place – Vermont Country Store
The Springfield Garden Club received the following awards:
- Club Yearbook (46-69 members) – First Place
- Newsletter (3-12 pages) – First Place
- Social Media (3-12 pages) – First Place
- Civic Beautification (outstanding civic project completed that resulted in a permanent improvement for public benefit) – First Place
- Education (educational work in the field of horticulture) – Merit Award
- Individual Within the Club Who Maintains Fabulous Gardens – Merit Award
- Window Boxes and Containers (planted for the community) – First Place
- Golden Trowel Award – Buddy Dexter, Alicia Jenks and Lindsey Rounsefell for making extraordinary contributions of time and talent to furthering the aims of the garden club
- Garden Therapy (most effective garden therapy program) – First Place
