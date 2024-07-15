Local garden clubs earn statewide recognition

Two area garden clubs were honored with multiple awards during the annual meeting of the 16-member Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont in early June. The event is an opportunity to honor and recognize the time, effort and resources expended by each club.

The Green Mountain Gardeners of Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Landgrove received the following awards:

Club Yearbook (46-69 members) – Merit Award

– Merit Award Best Ongoing Project That Has Merit – First Place

– First Place Civic Beautification (outstanding civic project completed that resulted in a permanent improvement for public benefit) – Merit Award

(outstanding civic project completed that resulted in a permanent improvement for public benefit) – Merit Award Education (educational work in the field of horticulture) – First Place and Merit Award

(educational work in the field of horticulture) – First Place and Merit Award Individual Within the Club Who Maintains Fabulous Gardens – Merit Award

– Merit Award Pamela C. Herbert Historic Preservation – Merit Award

– Merit Award Golden Trowel Award – Sally Ogden for making extraordinary contributions of time and talent to further the aims of the garden club

– Sally Ogden for making extraordinary contributions of time and talent to further the aims of the garden club Landscape of Business (for a business that strives to use plants to improve the appearance of its premises) – First Place – Vermont Country Store

The Springfield Garden Club received the following awards: