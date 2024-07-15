Mountain Garden Walks returns July 27

G

reen Mountain Gardeners presents the, a self-guided tour of six lovely gardens in the Landgrove Valley, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The starting point is the Landgrove Town Office, 88 Landgrove Road.

The tour, which helps fund the organization’s scholarship program, includes gardens that are integrated into their unique properties and scaled to fit the landscapes. Two are large properties with extensive perennial gardens, brooks and ponds with meadow and mountain vistas, whereas another features small gardens surrounding an old country house. Stone walls and terraces, as well as evergreen tree lines, provide unique backdrops. Some of the gardens are the personal creations of the owners, and others are carefully maintained professional designs.

Four of the gardens are within walking distance of each other, and the other two are only a short drive away. The tour booklet includes a brief history of the Landgrove Valley and its early inhabitants. The tour will offer inspiration and beauty to the avid gardener, as well as the viewer simply out to enjoy a summer stroll.

Tickets are $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available for $30 from Glebe Mountain Gardens and Landscaping, 3714 Route 11 in Londonderry, Downtown Window and Design, 4935 Main St. in Manchester, and Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston. Tickets may also be purchased online ($33.85 including ticketing fees).

All proceeds go to GMG’s Lib Thieme Scholarship Fund, which provides a $1,500 annual scholarship — $6,000 over four years — to a Vermont student who is successfully studying a subject that is related to the goals of GMG.