New interpretive sign installed at Lowell Lake Cemetery

he Londonderry Cemetery Commission recently announced that an interpretive sign has been created for the Lowell Lake Cemetery thanks to the efforts of commission members Gary Barton, Chris Blackey, Maureen Cronin, Andie Fusco and Laurie Krooss Mullen; photographers Bob Maisey and Alex Vincent; graphic designer Heidi Humphrey; copywriter Megan Farrell and Vermont’s Parks Interpretive Program Manager Rebecca Roy.

This sign was installed by Duane Hart at the lake overflow dam and bridge, where the Lowell Lake trail and the path to the cemetery meet in Lowell Lake State Park.

Visitors to Lowell Lake are invited to learn about the history of Londonderry and its first cemetery.