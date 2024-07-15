New interpretive sign installed at Lowell Lake Cemetery
Jul 15, 2024
This sign was installed by Duane Hart at the lake overflow dam and bridge, where the Lowell Lake trail and the path to the cemetery meet in Lowell Lake State Park.
Visitors to Lowell Lake are invited to learn about the history of Londonderry and its first cemetery.
