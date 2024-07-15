Tri-Mountain Lions Club announces Duck Derby winners
The Londonderry Area Tri-Mountain Lions Club held a Duck Derby fundraiser in early July along the West River.
- First-place duck #76, which was sponsored by Homestead Landscaping, earned $200 for Frank Blake.
- Pam Nichol won $120 for second-place duck #96, which was sponsored by Londonderry Builders.
- Third-place winner Missi Hart took home $75 with lucky duck #328, which was also sponsored by Homestead Landscaping.
The Lions Club is grateful to everyone who supported this event.
