Learn about ’18th-Century Rural Vermont Healers’ July 21
Press release | Jul 16, 2024 | Comments 0
The Cavendish Historical Society will host a presentation entitled 18th-Century Rural Vermont Healers at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at the CHS Museum, 1858 Main St.
Topics will include the history of 18th-century healers, treatments and how plants and herbs were used then and now. The program will conclude with a brief medicinal plant walk around the museum. This event is free and open to the public.
Although women served as doctor, nurse, midwife, pharmacist and therapist, ministers were also crossed trained and referred to as “minister/physician.” The medicinal and kitchen gardens that women maintained and used in the care of their families were one and the same; they used “recipes” handed down within families and among friends.
One speaker will be Dr. Charis Boke, a member of the Anthropology Department at Dartmouth College. She is currently writing her first book, Poison, Power, and Possibility: Building Relations with Medicinal Plants. It explores the poetics, politics and practices of contemporary herbalists in North America, leaning on ethnographic research, botanical histories and lived experience to examine what it takes to remedy what ails us. Boke was involved in helping with the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden at the Mutter Museum in Philadelphia.
For more information, call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.