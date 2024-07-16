Magical story ballet ‘Thumbelina’ arrives in Springfield July 22
The role of Thumbelina will be performed by Julie Frew, with Amelia Allen, Shannon Aubin, Sarah Cano-Dugat, Samantha Cross, Niavh Gibney, Keigan Illingworth, Jessy Joy Lipton Pierce, Suzanne Stern and Kamron Yuengling dancing featured roles.
The production is anchored by a team of Vermont artists, with choreography by Ashley Hensel-Browning, a narrated score from Evan Premo of Scrag Mountain Music and sets and props by Mark Yuengling, Evie Lovett and Elizabeth Billings.
Admission is by optional donation thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: Gordon E.R. Troy, The Dance Factory, 802 Credit Union, Willow Farm Pet Services, Brattleboro Area Realty, Denise E. Photography, Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts and numerous individual donors. Click here for weather-related date changes.
Springfield-area nonprofit Avant Vermont Dance was founded by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Suzanne Stern with the aim of reimagining community through movement while engaging the public in meaningful art making. Click here for more information or to support Avant Vermont Dance.
