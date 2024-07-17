Andover Select Board meeting and road reclassification hearing agendas for July 22

The Andover Select Board will hold site visits beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday July 22 followed by a hearing on reclassification of Finn Hill and Biancaniello Roads at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. The hearing will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by the board’s regular meeting at the Town Office and on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The passcode is 146374. Below are the board’s agendas.

Road Reclassification Hearing

1. Convene at Finn Hill Road for site visit at 5:30 p.m. then move to Biancaniello Road.

2. Recess meeting to Andover Town Office for the warned public hearing.

3. Call Meeting to Order.

4. Act on Agenda.

5. Reclassification of Biancaniello and Finn Hill Roads. – discussion then action.

Select Board Meeting

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of July 8th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Liquor license applications – “Which Way Tavern”

6. Old Business:

A. 977 Simonsville Road buyout- any updates

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.