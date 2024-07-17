To the editor: Murray announces run for state Senate for Windsor

I‘m a local farmer in Weathersfield, proud wife of a combat veteran and mother of a middle-schooler, and I have officially launched my campaign for the Vermont state Senate representing Windsor County.

I believe that Vermont is at a crossroads and that voters want an alternative to far-left activist agendas. Gov. Scott is supported by the vast majority of voters regardless of party affiliation, and yet the progressive supermajority refuses to partner with him to find common-sense solutions to the financial and housing crisis we are facing. I am running to restore balance in our government and to repair the damage caused by an out-of-control one-party system.

My values are rooted in integrity, hard work and a belief in limited government and the personal freedoms that our state constitution was founded on. I am ready to bring her passion, dedication and common-sense approach to the state Senate as a relentless advocate for the people of Windsor County.

My priorities include making fiscally responsible decisions to protect taxpayers and finding immediate workable solutions for our housing crisis and the unsustainable financial burden on families and businesses.

In addressing the ongoing housing crisis, I support responsible development and policies that limit government overreach, ensuring accessible and affordable housing for all residents.

I am deeply concerned about the current direction of Vermont’s educational system and advocate for a return to a standard curriculum prioritizing core academics. I am also emphasizing the importance of parental rights in the upbringing and education of their children.

My campaign promises a new type of leadership that works across the aisle, driven by my challenges as a wife, mother and local farmer facing the skyrocketing cost of living. I am determined to deliver fiscally responsible and sustainable solutions to ensure a brighter future for Vermont. For more information, please visit andreaforvermont.com.

Sincerely,

Andrea Murray

Candidate for the Republican nomination

to the Vermont Senate for Windsor County

Weathersfield