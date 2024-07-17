To the editor: Murray announces run for state Senate for Windsor
I‘m a local farmer in Weathersfield, proud wife of a combat veteran and mother of a middle-schooler, and I have officially launched my campaign for the Vermont state Senate representing Windsor County.
I believe that Vermont is at a crossroads and that voters want an alternative to far-left activist agendas. Gov. Scott is supported by the vast majority of voters regardless of party affiliation, and yet the progressive supermajority refuses to partner with him to find common-sense solutions to the financial and housing crisis we are facing. I am running to restore balance in our government and to repair the damage caused by an out-of-control one-party system.
My values are rooted in integrity, hard work and a belief in limited government and the personal freedoms that our state constitution was founded on. I am ready to bring her passion, dedication and common-sense approach to the state Senate as a relentless advocate for the people of Windsor County.
My priorities include making fiscally responsible decisions to protect taxpayers and finding immediate workable solutions for our housing crisis and the unsustainable financial burden on families and businesses.
In addressing the ongoing housing crisis, I support responsible development and policies that limit government overreach, ensuring accessible and affordable housing for all residents.
I am deeply concerned about the current direction of Vermont’s educational system and advocate for a return to a standard curriculum prioritizing core academics. I am also emphasizing the importance of parental rights in the upbringing and education of their children.
My campaign promises a new type of leadership that works across the aisle, driven by my challenges as a wife, mother and local farmer facing the skyrocketing cost of living. I am determined to deliver fiscally responsible and sustainable solutions to ensure a brighter future for Vermont. For more information, please visit andreaforvermont.com.
Sincerely,
Andrea Murray
Candidate for the Republican nomination
to the Vermont Senate for Windsor County
Weathersfield
Andrea Murray you got my vote! I wanted to thank you for coming to our school board meetings and really following the issues at hand. I know I have reached out to a few state representatives to please come speak to the tax payers and public and they didn’t even reply. Very disappointing! It truly showed they don’t care about us. 2/3 of our taxes is education tax. But yet the children in this state get a very limited education. The state owns the education system and dictates what’s learned and how much we pay. Act 46-60 need to be removed! We need to go back to towns running our own schools. Where we vote on what they learn and how they are educated.
Becca White and Alison clarkson have failed Vermont and Vermonters! They voted for increase in taxes14%. When asked why? No answers were given!
If you vote in the Democratic primary, or plan to vote in the general election, please consider voting to re-elect myself, Sen. Becca White and Sen. Alison Clarkson. You can read more about us at our websites. You can also give me a call anytime at 802-777-4517.