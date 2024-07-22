Handler & Levesque return to Weston July 28

T

hewelcomes back husband and wife duo Mark Levesque and Judy Handler at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. All concerts are held in the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

Enjoy an energetic and entertaining program of music from around the world for guitar and mandolin. You will hear their own unique arrangements of swing and ballads from the ’30s and ’40s, pop music from the ’60s and ’70s, Americana, gypsy jazz, Celtic, bossa nova, nouveau flamenco and more.

Over the past 30 years, Handler and Levesque have performed more than 2,500 concerts throughout the United States and Europe. Audiences respond with great enthusiasm to their extraordinary sound and the uplifting spirit of their music.

Videos, CD sound samples and more information can be found on their website.

Admission, which is paid at the door, remains $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.

The rest of the summer series includes