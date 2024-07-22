Handler & Levesque return to Weston July 28
Press release | Jul 22, 2024 | Comments 0
Enjoy an energetic and entertaining program of music from around the world for guitar and mandolin. You will hear their own unique arrangements of swing and ballads from the ’30s and ’40s, pop music from the ’60s and ’70s, Americana, gypsy jazz, Celtic, bossa nova, nouveau flamenco and more.
Over the past 30 years, Handler and Levesque have performed more than 2,500 concerts throughout the United States and Europe. Audiences respond with great enthusiasm to their extraordinary sound and the uplifting spirit of their music.
Videos, CD sound samples and more information can be found on their website.
Admission, which is paid at the door, remains $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.
The rest of the summer series includes
- Aug. 11: Hiroya Tsukamoto
- Aug. 18: Ensemble Aubade
- Aug. 25: Brass Connection
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.