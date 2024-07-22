Yankee Chank brings Cajun sounds to Chester July 25

Y

ankee Chank is next up at the Chester Summer Music Series at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 on the lawn of the Academy Building, 230 Main St., across from the Green.

The group is an immersion in Cajun music featuring Bob Naess on fiddle, Cannon Labrie on accordion, Jim Burns on guitar and Mark Sustic on bass. Depending on the situation, a guest drummer may make an appearance. Yankee Chank specializes in traditional Cajun French two-steps and waltzes as they continue to be played in the rural dance halls and honky-tonks of Louisiana, with some Zydeco thrown in as extra spice.

All Summer Music Series concerts are free and open to the public and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.

The rain venue is the newly restored Upstairs@Town Hall at 556 Elm St.

