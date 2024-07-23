Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale July 27

The 14th Annual Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Sellers will be set up throughout Cavendish, including on the Proctorsville and Cavendish village greens. A couple of estate sales will be included.

The Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department will be serving a pork BBQ at the fire house at 2154 Main St. and the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department will have hot dogs and hamburgers on the menu on the Proctorsville Village Green at Main and Depot streets.

As folks continue to deal with the aftermath of the July and December 2023 floods, Cavendish Connects is sponsoring a special preparedness activity at its booth in the gazebo on the Proctorsville Village Green. A special table will be set up so that families can make “Go Kits” to help them prepare for emergencies.

Click here for the location of registered sales and information about items being sold. For more information about the tag sale call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.