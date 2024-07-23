LAHS’ 18th-Century Dine-Around set for Aug. 2

E

veryone is invited to the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s 18th-Century Dine-Around at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. The event will take place at LAHS’ headquarters, the Custer Sharp House, at 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry.

Enjoy a rousing evening of libations and traditional fare to include hearty punches, soups, stews and desserts from the 18th century. The Custer Sharp House will be decked out in colonial splendor. Tickets are $75 per person, $150 per person for patrons and $300 per person for benefactors.

This annual fundraiser is a summer tradition filled with camaraderie, great food and lots of laughs. Click here to RSVP by Friday, July 26. Call 802-558-4961 with any questions.