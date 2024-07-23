Taylor Claflin receives Eileen Austin Neal nursing scholarship

T

he 19th Annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship for Nursing, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to. She plans to attend the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

“I have wanted to be a nurse for as long as I can remember. I have this passion for helping people,” said Claflin.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. Upon her death in February of 2006, Neal’s family asked Springfield Hospital to establish a nursing scholarship fund in her name with memorial gifts received from the family and community members.

“As a member of the Austin family, we congratulate Taylor and wish her much success with her passion of becoming a nurse,” said Robert Austin of Springfield, son of Eileen Austin Neal.

“The family and friends of Eileen have been very generous in supporting this scholarship and are proud to keep the memory of Eileen alive in this way. Supporting the education of our young people is essential, and Springfield Hospital is honored to be a part of awarding this scholarship,” said Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.