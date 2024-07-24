Chester planners hear objections to proposed rural zoning changes

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

n a recent press release announcing a public hearing for a proposed zoning amendment, Chester Planning Commission chair Hugh Quinn wrote that the commission “encourages and welcomes all community feedback.” On Monday night, they indeed received some from several residents who attended in person or via Zoom.

The amendment that the commission was preparing to put before the Select Board for adoption makes changes to the the “rural districts” that make up the vast majority of Chester’s 55 square miles.

Those changes include:

renaming districts to more closely match their purpose and allowed uses,

to more closely match their purpose and allowed uses, creating wildlife habitat and travel corridors,

and travel corridors, replacing minimum lot sizes in rural districts with a maximum density standard,

in rural districts with a maximum density standard, defining uses including building and construction trades, heavy construction trades, and tourist lodging and

and construction trades, heavy construction trades, and tourist lodging and enable clustering of residential units as tiny house and “cottage courts,” made up of homes of under 900-square-feet.

You can read the proposed amendment in a marked up version of the town’s Unified Development Bylaws, which encompass rules for zoning, subdivision and flood hazard mitigation by clicking here. Changes are marked in red.

Quinn kicked off the hearing by giving a brief rundown on what the board was trying to accomplish with the new regulations, noting that the maximum density standard was meant to allow for more housing development while preserving open land.

The idea is to allow a landowner to build on smaller – even 2 acre – parcels as long as the entire lot density does not exceed 5 acres. (See illustration from the proposed amendment.)

He explained that this would “create a level of flexibility” that would help people who own a parcel with portions that are ‘unbuildable’ to maximize the number of dwellings that could be built on their land. The open land remaining could not be further subdivided in the future and would be corridors for wildlife to move about.

Peter Hudkins, a current Select Board member and former Planning Commission chair, said the idea was a prescription for “rural strip” development along roads that would not be able to support it. He pointed to Smokeshire and Popple Dungeon as roads that have washed out several time in recent years. Saying that the commission is “pushing rural development in a town that doesn’t have roads for rural development,” Hudkins asserted that the increased traffic would require more maintenance and greater expense for the town.

Smokeshire resident Derek Suursoo said that strips of housing would block wildlife corridors. But commission member Jeff Holden said that from his experience patrolling late at night as a police officer, wildlife will adjust and adapt, recalling “lots of deer walking around the streets.” Suursoo called that “very contrary” to his observations.

Quinn went on to say that the commission isn’t adding housing, but rather the “the opportunity for housing.” He then noted that some people look at a proposed zoning change expecting the worst to happen. “It almost never does,” he said.

Phil Perlah, who said he was speaking not as a member of the Development Review Board but as a resident, took exception to that. Perlah asserted that the regulations should assume the worst-case scenario.

While Hudkins warned against allowing a lot more houses where the roads are marginal and difficult to maintain, commission member Barre Pinske questioned Hudkins’ motivations since Hudkins had had attended the commission meetings and could have brought his objections up before.

Jason Rasmussen, executive director of the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission, said the idea is to maintain larger lots. But Suursoo responded that the commission could just increase the minimum lot size in places like Smokeshire. He pointed to the old timers buying a piece of land together in the 1970s – when $50,000 was a lot of money – to keep it from being developed. Suursoo said they made the choice to have larger lots but that’s changing now.

Pinske responded, “I get it, you like your life, I hear you guys but I don’t agree.” He later said he didn’t like doing “all this work” and having to change it.

But Quinn and Rasmussen said there were things worth revisiting including the maximum density plan, how cottage courts would work if they are not hooked to town water and sewer and the description of categories of tiny homes that Perlah described as “not quite artfully drafted.”

In the end, Quinn said he thought the feedback was excellent although it took some “back and forth so we could understand it.”