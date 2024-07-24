College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 24, 2024 | Comments 0
Vermont State University announces that the following students are part of VTSU’s inaugural graduating class for May 2024. This diverse group of over 1,000 students hailed from more than 200 Vermont towns, over 20 states, and various countries around the world. The local graduates are:
- Benjamin Ball of Springfield
- Emerson Bemis of Athens
- Amber Connolly of Springfield
- Anna Eaglestone of Springfield
- Alyssa Ferris of Springfield
- Megan Haskell of Chester
- Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield
- Caitlin Miller of Chester
- Heather Morse of Springfield
- Cadence Muth of Chester
- Gary Olsen of Chester
- D’Arcy Quinlan of Cavendish
- Oren Robblee of Springfield
- Ariel Rose of Londonderry
- Brady Roy of Springfield
- Clay Thompson of Grafton
- Phineas Tillman of Chester
- Miranda Todt of North Springfield
- Jenna Veysey of Springfield
- Gabby Wardwell of Springfield
Olivia H. Bernier of Andover was among 433 students awarded a degree at St. Lawrence University’s Commencement ceremony held May 19 at the university in Canton, New York. Bernier was awarded a degree in conservation biology.
St. Lawrence University of Canton, N.Y., named the following local students to its Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. The Dean’s List comprises those students who had a minimum semester GPA of 3.6 within four courses.
- Olivia Bernier of Andover
- Max Borhek of Weston
The following students were named to the Vermont State University President’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
- Allisa Alexander of Springfield
- Emerson Bemis of Athens
- Alyssa Ferris of Springfield
- Katelyn Ferris of Springfield
- MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow
- Madison Wilson of Chester
The following students were named to the Vermont State University Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and achieve a 3.5 or greater semester average.
- Ev Bond of Londonderry
- Allison Fiske of Springfield
- Teolyn Holmes of Athens
- Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield
- Johannah Parker of Grafton
- Britney Phelps of Springfield
- Clay Thompson of Grafton
- Deacon Watson of Springfield
Brody Meszkat of Londonderry, a Music: Studio Composition major, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.
Hilary Morrow of Weston, a member of the Class of 2026, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts for the spring 2024 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
