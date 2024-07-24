College News

Vermont State University announces that the following students are part of VTSU’s inaugural graduating class for May 2024. This diverse group of over 1,000 students hailed from more than 200 Vermont towns, over 20 states, and various countries around the world. The local graduates are:

Benjamin Ball of Springfield

Emerson Bemis of Athens

Amber Connolly of Springfield

Anna Eaglestone of Springfield

Alyssa Ferris of Springfield

Megan Haskell of Chester

Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield

Caitlin Miller of Chester

Heather Morse of Springfield

Cadence Muth of Chester

Gary Olsen of Chester

D’Arcy Quinlan of Cavendish

Oren Robblee of Springfield

Ariel Rose of Londonderry

Brady Roy of Springfield

Clay Thompson of Grafton

Phineas Tillman of Chester

Miranda Todt of North Springfield

Jenna Veysey of Springfield

Gabby Wardwell of Springfield

Olivia H. Bernier of Andover was among 433 students awarded a degree at St. Lawrence University’s Commencement ceremony held May 19 at the university in Canton, New York. Bernier was awarded a degree in conservation biology.

St. Lawrence University of Canton, N.Y., named the following local students to its Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. The Dean’s List comprises those students who had a minimum semester GPA of 3.6 within four courses.

Olivia Bernier of Andover

Max Borhek of Weston

The following students were named to the Vermont State University President’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Allisa Alexander of Springfield

Emerson Bemis of Athens

Alyssa Ferris of Springfield

Katelyn Ferris of Springfield

MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow

Madison Wilson of Chester

The following students were named to the Vermont State University Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and achieve a 3.5 or greater semester average.

Ev Bond of Londonderry

Allison Fiske of Springfield

Teolyn Holmes of Athens

Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield

Johannah Parker of Grafton

Britney Phelps of Springfield

Clay Thompson of Grafton

Deacon Watson of Springfield

Brody Meszkat of Londonderry, a Music: Studio Composition major, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.

Hilary Morrow of Weston, a member of the Class of 2026, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts for the spring 2024 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.