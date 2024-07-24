Kinhaven Music School breaks ground on expansion of Concert Hall

K

inhaven Music School in Weston held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its Concert Hall in middle July. The nonprofit organization announced that it has raised $1 million toward its capital campaign, reaching an important milestone toward its $2 million goal.

“This is an important step in Kinhaven’s journey to achieve its vision of becoming a national model of youth development through music-centered education that inspires the growth of the whole person,” said Executive Co-director Anthony Mazzocchi.

Fifty friends, donors, Kinhaven students and alumni, and board trustees attended the event. Following the groundbreaking, attendees enjoyed a performance by Kinhaven faculty.

To accommodate the growth of Kinhaven’s programs and audiences, Kinhaven’s Capital Campaign will raise the funds to expand and renovate its Concert Hall, faculty and student housing, and dining hall, as well as grow its endowment to support operational expenses as well as financial aid. To date, Kinhaven has undertaken only two previous capital campaigns in its nearly 75-year history. The expansion of the Concert Hall, which was constructed in 1964, will include additional practice spaces, seating for students and the public, improved safety and accessibility features, and upgraded amenities.

“It’s exciting to see our facilities catching up to meet the needs of the modern era,” said John Engels, president of the Board of Trustees. “This project is critically important to ensuring that Kinhaven maintains its relevance, not only to our talented and passionate young musicians but also to Weston and the surrounding community.”

In March 2024, Kinhaven announced a trailblazing new Semester Program, a residential fall semester program for high school students that will launch in 2025. In collaboration with Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, this program is the first semester-long high school music intensive in the nation.

Kinhaven was founded in 1952 by David and Dorothy Dushkin, who believed in the interconnectedness of music and life. Kinhaven’s summer programs continue through the end of August, with weekly performances by faculty and students that are free and open to the public and also available via livestream.