To the editor: Morrow seeks support in race for state rep for Windham-Windsor-Bennington

ermont is at a pivotal time. We are at the mercy of global and national forces such as inflation, climate change, a broken health care system and housing shortages. Simultaneously, we have statewide dynamics to address – primarily our outdated and expensive education funding system, but also hospital finances/health care and housing.

How do we balance these issues with the clear need to control spending so regular folks people can still afford to live here?

As we’ve lived over the last few years, change is inevitable. We cannot stop change or go back to the old Vermont we are nostalgic for. The question for our communities and governments at all levels is how do we manage change? What is the role of government and what should be left to the private sector? How do we build communities that are strong, resilient, affordable and kind?

To face these challenges and manage these dynamics, we need experienced decision-makers with broad real-life experience in Montpelier. We need common sense, not ideology. We need business experience, not social media influencers. We need a focus on fundamentals, not fads.

I am running for state representative for the Windham-Windsor-Bennington district representing Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall and I am asking for your vote. Please write me in on the Democratic Primary ballot. The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 13, but you can vote now at your town office or request a ballot online from the Secretary of State’s office. I grew up in Manchester and have lived and raised my family in Weston for the last 24 years.

I ran the family business, Northshire Bookstore, for 22 years. I served on two local school boards, multiple non-profit boards and I am a graduate of the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute. I served in the Peace Corps and founded Local First Vermont, an organization promoting keeping money in Vermont through buying local. For more information about me, please visit my website.

I care deeply about Vermont and our region. I look forward to hearing your thoughts about what you think Montpelier should be focused on. You can contact me through my website or at morrowforvt@gmail.com. Thank you for your support!

Chris Morrow

Weston