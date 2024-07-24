To the editor: Morrow seeks support in race for state rep for Windham-Windsor-Bennington
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 24, 2024 | Comments 0
How do we balance these issues with the clear need to control spending so regular folks people can still afford to live here?
As we’ve lived over the last few years, change is inevitable. We cannot stop change or go back to the old Vermont we are nostalgic for. The question for our communities and governments at all levels is how do we manage change? What is the role of government and what should be left to the private sector? How do we build communities that are strong, resilient, affordable and kind?
To face these challenges and manage these dynamics, we need experienced decision-makers with broad real-life experience in Montpelier. We need common sense, not ideology. We need business experience, not social media influencers. We need a focus on fundamentals, not fads.
I am running for state representative for the Windham-Windsor-Bennington district representing Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall and I am asking for your vote. Please write me in on the Democratic Primary ballot. The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 13, but you can vote now at your town office or request a ballot online from the Secretary of State’s office. I grew up in Manchester and have lived and raised my family in Weston for the last 24 years.
I ran the family business, Northshire Bookstore, for 22 years. I served on two local school boards, multiple non-profit boards and I am a graduate of the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute. I served in the Peace Corps and founded Local First Vermont, an organization promoting keeping money in Vermont through buying local. For more information about me, please visit my website.
I care deeply about Vermont and our region. I look forward to hearing your thoughts about what you think Montpelier should be focused on. You can contact me through my website or at morrowforvt@gmail.com. Thank you for your support!
Chris Morrow
Weston
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.