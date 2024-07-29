Arlington woman sentenced to home confinement for lying on gun purchase form

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont has announced that on Monday, July 24, Candace Walsh, 38, of Arlington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford in Burlington to time served to be followed by three years of supervised release with a special condition requiring seven months of home confinement.

Walsh previously pleaded guilty to lying about pending state charges when completing a form for the purchase of a firearm.

According to court records, in May 2023, Walsh purchased a SCCY CPX-2 9 mm firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Vermont. When completing required paperwork for the gun purchase, Walsh denied both being under indictment in a felony criminal case, and drug use, although in fact, Walsh was pending state felony charges and using drugs at the time of the purchase.

The firearm Walsh purchased has not been recovered.

U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their work in investigating Walsh.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia Cowles. Walsh was represented by Michael Shklar, Esq.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, click here.