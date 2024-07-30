Springfield Chamber recaps 52nd Hackers Golf Tournament

T

he Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 52nd Hackers Golf Tournament was held on July 11 at Crown Point Country Club. Seventeen teams hit the course. The rain held off, the weather was wonderful, and the atmosphere was even better, making for a day of fun and humor.

Gross winners — Cannatrol: Richard Marasa, Geri Marasa, Jane Sandelman, Christina Graves

Net winners — Black River Produce: Jay Kerner, Justin Lewis, Richard Cutia, Brenden Nicholas

Ford of Claremont was the Hole-in-One Contest sponsor again this year; nobody sank a hole-in-one on the 18th hole to win a vehicle, but everyone had a lot of fun trying.

Jerry Farnum State Farm sponsored the putting contest again this year, giving the players to earn $5,000 cash. There was no winner, but it was a great competition.

Claremont Savings Bank sponsored the longest drive competition: Winners were Christina Graves and Erik Forbes.

BRUNT sponsored the beverage cart, and VTEL for sponsored the banquet. Swag bag sponsors were John Landry with WCFR (bags), Cannatrol (towels), and North Star Health (water bottles).

This year’s hole sponsors were Copper Fox, Dragonfly Designs, Great Northern Liquidation, HB Energy Solutions, Servpro, The Richards Group, Springfield Area Parent Child Center and Willow Farm.

As always, Crown Point Country Club provided a beautiful setting for the tournament, as well as delicious food. Thanks to Kristen Cook and staff for putting on another great event.

Also, a big thank you to the planning committee: Cas Krupinsky, Hacker Chair; Mike Schmitt, Chamber board president; and Taylor Drinker and Polly Blais, Springfield Chamber staff; and many volunteers.