Worldwide CrowdStrike update failure hits local hospitals, health-care providers
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 30, 2024 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie
©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC
On Monday, July 22, Michael Randzio, chief of the Chester Ambulance Service, told The Telegraph that his staff lost access to patient care reports for about 12 hours on that previous Friday, which meant a longer time spent on paperwork. One EMS crew, he said, had to be diverted from Springfield Hospital to Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor. He added that the diversion added 30 minutes one-way to the transport. He also noted that at this point, the Chester Ambulance Service has just a single medical vehicle and “that time lost could be problematic if we had another call.” A second ambulance will be added to the service in a couple months, he said.
Andrea Seaton, senior director of Development, Marketing & Community Relations at Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital in
According to Anna Smith, vice president for marketing and development at Springfield Hospital, once the breach was detected, the hospital immediately moved to “paper-based records” and used a “manual patient status/tracking board.” The hospital then checked the capacity at the Emergency Department and in-patient wards, and found that there was a surge of patients coming into the ED. “Due to the high patient census,” Smith wrote in an email, the leadership team “placed the hospital on diversion.”
The hospital then notified the state “Emergency Preparedness Division and local ambulance organizations to divert patients to alternative facilities for safety reasons.” Smith added that Springfield Hospital regained the use of the Emergency Medical Records system “early the next morning and began updating electronic records appropriately.“
CNN reported last week that this largest IT outage in history is expected to “cost Fortune 500 companies alone more than $5 billion in direct losses, according to one insurer’s analysis of the incident.”
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.