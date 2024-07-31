TRSU board agenda for Aug. 1

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday August 1 at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street in Ludlow and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. June 06, 2024, Regular Meeting

B. July 12, 2204, Board Retreat

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Superintendent Evaluation Process

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policy Governance Overview

XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:

A. September 5, 2024 pm, Regular Meeting, Cavendish Elementary Professional

Development room and zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment