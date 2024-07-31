TRSU board agenda for Aug. 1
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday August 1 at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street in Ludlow and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. June 06, 2024, Regular Meeting
B. July 12, 2204, Board Retreat
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Superintendent Evaluation Process
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policy Governance Overview
XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:
A. September 5, 2024 pm, Regular Meeting, Cavendish Elementary Professional
Development room and zoom
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
